PM al-Kadhimi: Iraq can extend outreach between the countries of the regions

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, called on the countries of the region to put an end to the conflicts and extend outreaches and join hands to cope with the challenges facing the Middle East.

Upon meeting the media groups covering the Regional Summit in Baghdad, al-Kadhimi said, "The event taking place on Saturday is an important event; not for Iraq Iraq, but the entire region."

"The meeting embodies the vision of Iraq about the need to establish the best ties with its neighboring countries and the countries of the world."

"Iraq began to claim its historical role to become a cornerstone of peace in the region," he continued, "enough wars, conflicts, and differences. Iraq invites all the states in the country to build peace on the basis of integration between the people of the region."

"There are many challenges that we suffer from. We shall cooperate and join hands to address and pass toward creating an economic and social integration between the people of the region."

"We are [in Iraq] ahead of crucial and decisive elections that will define the Democratic course of the country," he added, "for a year and two months, we worked at all levels to address the economic, security, political routes in the country."

"We successfully achieved major goals, but we remain keen and committed to building an active, stable, and sustainable state."

Al-Kadhimi addressed the media, "we rely upon you to broadcast a true picture that reflects the positive impacts and achievements to Iraq... your efforts will help the country stand up on its feet again to reclaim its role that extends 7,000 years back into history."