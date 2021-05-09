Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PM al-Kadhimi: Baghdad-Erbil cooperation will halt terrorist attacks

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-09T21:45:51+0000
PM al-Kadhimi: Baghdad-Erbil cooperation will halt terrorist attacks

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, said that "unprecedented" security coordination is taking place for the first time between Baghdad and Erbil to halt the terrorist attacks in the disputed areas and the security gaps areas.

Al-Kadhimi said, "the relation is at its best between Baghdad and Erbil, noting that he had relations with the Kurds since the days of the struggle against dictatorship, with all Kurdish leaders, whether in al-Sulaymaniyah or Erbil, and that solved a lot of misunderstandings, which contributed to approving the budget."

Regarding the 2021 budget, Al-Kadhimi said, "The budget contains a clear agreement between the federal government and the regional government. It was approved in Parliament and had parliamentary support."

Baghdad is now in the final stage of approving and implementing the budget provisions, and Kurdistan's share will soon reach Erbil, he added.

The Prime Minister stressed that the disputed areas represent a problem that cannot be solved in two days, emphasizing the need to enhance trust between Arabs and Kurds.

"A delegation visited the region earlier, and another delegation will go to find solutions regarding security coordination, which, unfortunately, are exploited by ISIS gangs and terrorist groups."

Al-Kadhimi expressed his confidence, "the regional government will cooperate with Baghdad's proposals in this direction because the security of the region is the security of Iraq, and it is a collective responsibility."

He pointed out, "representatives of the region attended a security meeting in Baghdad for the first time. They discussed the issue of the disputed areas. The two parties will work to solve their problem with a proposal submitted by Baghdad."

related

MP calls for "Military" Cooperation between Baghdad and Erbil to impose the state's prestige

Date: 2021-04-22 15:47:13
MP calls for "Military" Cooperation between Baghdad and Erbil to impose the state's prestige

There are "Chauvinist" parties trying to undermine any Baghdad-Erbil agreement

Date: 2020-11-26 09:36:21
There are "Chauvinist" parties trying to undermine any Baghdad-Erbil agreement

Official meetings in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2020-12-08 09:04:11
Official meetings in Baghdad and Erbil

Roads closed between Erbil and Kirkuk

Date: 2019-10-06 12:37:53
Roads closed between Erbil and Kirkuk

Salih calls for distancing the Budget from political conflict and resolving Baghdad-Erbil issues

Date: 2021-02-02 11:37:23
Salih calls for distancing the Budget from political conflict and resolving Baghdad-Erbil issues

Al-Kadhimi to visit Erbil tomorrow

Date: 2020-09-09 14:21:38
Al-Kadhimi to visit Erbil tomorrow

Lavrov: We are satisfied with the relations normalization between Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2019-10-07 12:54:05
Lavrov: We are satisfied with the relations normalization between Baghdad and Erbil

Erbil's delegation arrives in Baghdad

Date: 2021-02-10 14:03:40
Erbil's delegation arrives in Baghdad