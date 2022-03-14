Report

PM a-Kadhimi arrives in Erbil

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-14T08:20:41+0000
Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has arrived in Erbil today.

Minister of Defense Othmam al-Ghanimi, Minister of Defense Jumaa Inad, and the National Security Adviser Qasim Al-Araji, are accompanying al-Kadhimi in his visit.

Around a dozen missiles rained down on Erbil near midnight, reportedly targeting the US consulate's new building. Though neighboring areas were struck, the attack seems to have only caused material damage and minor injuries to two citizens.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the attack later on Sunday.

The IRGC said it had targeted a "strategic center of the Zionist regime's conspiracies and wickedness".

Earlier this week, Iran said Israeli airstrikes in Syria had killed two IRGC officers and vowed revenge.

"Any repetition of attacks by Israel will be met with a harsh, decisive, and destructive response," the IRGC said a statement Sunday.

