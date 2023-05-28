PM, Chief Justice discuss efforts to retrieve embezzled public funds

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani convened with Faiq Zidan, the Chief Justice of Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council. This development was confirmed through a statement released by Al-Sudani's office.

According to the statement, the assembly focused on examining methods to reinforce the synergy between constitutional authorities, fortify the rule of law, and invigorate the independence of the judiciary, in line with the governmental program's priorities and demands that support security, stability, and civil peace.

The meeting, the statement reveals, also delved into discussion on judicial and governmental procedures concerning the combat against financial and administrative corruption. An essential aspect of the conversation was centered around the process of retrieving embezzled public funds and executing arrest warrants against those implicated in such crimes.