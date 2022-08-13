Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PM Barzani: we stand with Saudi Arabia against Terrorism 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-13T14:32:21+0000
PM Barzani: we stand with Saudi Arabia against Terrorism 

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan region, Masrour Barzani, on Saturday condemned the suicide bombing that took place in the Saudi city of Jeddah yesterday, Friday. 

Prime Minister Barzani tweeted, "I strongly condemn the suicide bombing in Jeddah yesterday."  

"Our thoughts are with those injured in the heinous attack," he added, "we stand with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region as a whole against terrorism." 

Yesterday, a Saudi man wanted in connection with a deadly 2015 bombing in the kingdom detonated an explosive device as security forces attempted to arrest him, killing himself and injuring four others.

Saudi news agency SPA, reporting the incident on Friday, identified the man as Abdullah bin Zayed al-Shehri.

Al-Shehri detonated the explosive belt on Wednesday night in Jeddah's Al Samer neighbourhood, injuring three members of the security forces, who were seeking to arrest him, and a Pakistani national, SPA reported.

related

Senior Iraqi military official visits Saudi Arabia

Date: 2021-12-09 18:49:34
Senior Iraqi military official visits Saudi Arabia

Iran: Saudi Arabia is ready to resume talks at the diplomatic level

Date: 2022-06-27 10:13:58
Iran: Saudi Arabia is ready to resume talks at the diplomatic level

Iraq's Minister of foreign affairs meets his Saudi counterpart

Date: 2022-05-12 13:36:03
Iraq's Minister of foreign affairs meets his Saudi counterpart

Al-Baiji reveals a plan to cede Samawah Badiyah to Saudi Arabia

Date: 2020-11-05 07:05:06
Al-Baiji reveals a plan to cede Samawah Badiyah to Saudi Arabia

Iraq signs five agreements with Saudi Arabia

Date: 2021-03-31 19:20:24
Iraq signs five agreements with Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia and Bahrain wish to form an Iraqi Government capable of stopping foreign interference 

Date: 2021-12-10 14:58:02
Saudi Arabia and Bahrain wish to form an Iraqi Government capable of stopping foreign interference 

Ayatollah al-Sistani declares July 10 as Eid al-Adha

Date: 2022-06-29 17:54:14
Ayatollah al-Sistani declares July 10 as Eid al-Adha

Al-Halbousi upon meeting the Saudi delegation: to activate the Iraqi-Saudi parliamentary coordination

Date: 2020-11-08 17:06:12
Al-Halbousi upon meeting the Saudi delegation: to activate the Iraqi-Saudi parliamentary coordination