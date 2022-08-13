PM Barzani: we stand with Saudi Arabia against Terrorism 

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan region, Masrour Barzani, on Saturday condemned the suicide bombing that took place in the Saudi city of Jeddah yesterday, Friday.

Prime Minister Barzani tweeted, "I strongly condemn the suicide bombing in Jeddah yesterday."

"Our thoughts are with those injured in the heinous attack," he added, "we stand with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region as a whole against terrorism."

Yesterday, a Saudi man wanted in connection with a deadly 2015 bombing in the kingdom detonated an explosive device as security forces attempted to arrest him, killing himself and injuring four others.

Saudi news agency SPA, reporting the incident on Friday, identified the man as Abdullah bin Zayed al-Shehri.

Al-Shehri detonated the explosive belt on Wednesday night in Jeddah's Al Samer neighbourhood, injuring three members of the security forces, who were seeking to arrest him, and a Pakistani national, SPA reported.