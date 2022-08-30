Report

PM Barzani stresses calls for a comprehensive dialogue

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-30T09:38:07+0000
PM Barzani stresses calls for a comprehensive dialogue

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region expressed, in a phone call with his Iraqi counterpart, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, concern over the recent developments in the country.

PM Barzani said in a tweet on Tuesday, "I am deeply disturbed by the new violent events violence."

"I contacted Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to confirm the Kurdistan Regional Government's readiness to help maintain peace and stability in the country", he added.

The Prime Minister concluded, "it is time to start a transparent comprehensive dialogue to discuss the dangerous issues the country is going through."

