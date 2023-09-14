PM Barzani raises salary issue with Iraqi parliament speaker

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, and his accompanying delegation held discussions with the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Mohammed al-Halbousi, regarding the issue of salaries for Kurdistan Region employees.

According to a statement from the regional government, during the meeting, the Prime Minister provided detailed information and data concerning the rights of Kurdistan Region citizens. He emphasized that salary recipients in the rest of Iraq receive their full salaries, while citizens in the region face financial difficulties.

Barzani pointed out, as per the statement, that the support of the Speaker of Parliament is essential to address these problems. It necessitates a comprehensive solution that alleviates the concerns of the region's citizens about their rights.