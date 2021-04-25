PM Barzani on Ibn Khatib incident: KRG is ready for all sorts of aid

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of Kurdistan, Masrour Barzani, expressed Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Willingness to aid the patients injured in the fire incident in Ibn Khatib hospital in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

A KRG press release issued today, Sunday, said, "with great sorrow and distress, we received the news of the tragic fire that erupted in Ibn Khatib hospital in Baghdad which led to the Martyrdom and the injury of dozens."

"On this painful affliction, I convey my sincere condolences and great solace to the victims' families, and I share with them the sorrow, beseeching to God to bestow his mercy upon them and grant the injured a speedy recovery."

"KRG is ready to offer all sorts of aid, especially in the Healthcare field, receiving the injured, or any aid that might ease the agony."