PM Barzani meets Qatar's Minister of Industry and Trade in Davos

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday held a meeting with Qatar's Minister of Industry and Trade, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Thani, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland's Davos.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, the Prime Minister Barzani discussed with Minister Al Thani the bilateral ties between Erbil and Doha, and ways to develop coordination prospects in the fields of economy and trade.

The meeting shed light upon Qatar's experience in investments and banking.