PM Barzani meets Qatar's Foreign Minister 

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, on Friday met with Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, in Germany on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
According to a readout issued by the Region's Presidency, the meeting touched upon "the advance relations between the Kurdistan Region and Qatar in various fields and expanding the horizons of joint cooperation between the two sides."
President Barzani and Minister Al Thani exchanged views on the the latest developments in the political process in Iraq, the efforts to form the new federal government, and the security situation in Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan.
The two sides highlighted the mutual willingness to strengthen the areas of cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and Qatar, and discussed Qatari investments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.
The meeting laid emphasis upon maintaining security and stability in the Middle East and agreed that all efforts should be directed towards reducing tensions and resolving problems.