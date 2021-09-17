PM Barzani meets President Salih

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, hosted today, Friday, the President of the Republic, Barham salih.

A readout issued by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said that PM Barzani discussed with his guest the latest updates on the situation in Iraq and the Middle East, laying emphasis on addressing the outstanding differences between Baghdad and Erbil.

The meeting shed light upon the upcoming parliamentary elections, stressing, "it shall be fair and honest, guarantee the rights and aspirations of all the communities, and contribute to achieving the stability and security of Iraq."