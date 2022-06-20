PM Barzani meets Media officials in Erbil 

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, said on Monday that his government made remarkable reforms in the Region's infrastructure and economic situation.

A statement by the Regional government said that PM Barzani met with Kurdish media officials to discuss local files, and clarify some issues to the people of Kurdistan.

Barzani stressed the importance of the media's role to develop a sense of loyalty and respect for the Kurdish people's sacrifices, calling on media institutions in the Region to support the government in its reform plan and its war against corruption.

Regarding the Erbil-Baghdad relations, the Prime Minister said that Erbil is always ready to address the differences between the two sides based on the constitution, noting that Region already finished his dutied and calls for respecting its constitutional rights.