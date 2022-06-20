Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PM Barzani meets Media officials in Erbil 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-20T17:57:15+0000
PM Barzani meets Media officials in Erbil 

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, said on Monday that his government made remarkable reforms in the Region's infrastructure and economic situation.

A statement by the Regional government said that PM Barzani met with Kurdish media officials to discuss local files, and clarify some issues to the people of Kurdistan.

Barzani stressed the importance of the media's role to develop a sense of loyalty and respect for the Kurdish people's sacrifices, calling on media institutions in the Region to support the government in its reform plan and its war against corruption.

Regarding the Erbil-Baghdad relations, the Prime Minister said that Erbil is always ready to address the differences between the two sides based on the constitution, noting that Region already finished his dutied and calls for respecting its constitutional rights.

related

PM Barzani and President Salih: the budget serves all Iraqi components

Date: 2021-04-29 12:32:59
PM Barzani and President Salih: the budget serves all Iraqi components

PM Barzani: violations to Iraq's sovereignty must stop

Date: 2022-03-14 13:17:53
PM Barzani: violations to Iraq's sovereignty must stop

PM Barzani: there is no reason for Baghdad not to send the region's financial dues

Date: 2021-06-03 11:09:25
PM Barzani: there is no reason for Baghdad not to send the region's financial dues

Kurdistan's PM: the Iraqi and Iranian people should know that this location is not a military site

Date: 2022-03-14 14:52:48
Kurdistan's PM: the Iraqi and Iranian people should know that this location is not a military site

KRG president receives the Jordanian consul

Date: 2020-09-10 14:32:00
KRG president receives the Jordanian consul

Khamis al-Khanjar visits Masrour Barzani 

Date: 2021-07-10 15:51:56
Khamis al-Khanjar visits Masrour Barzani 

Kurdistan's PM: Iran practices political pressure in Iraq

Date: 2022-03-29 09:18:16
Kurdistan's PM: Iran practices political pressure in Iraq

Masrour Barzani discusses the relations between London and Erbil with a British Minister

Date: 2020-09-23 17:35:58
Masrour Barzani discusses the relations between London and Erbil with a British Minister