Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PM Barzani hopes for a "peaceful and fair atmosphere" ahead of the October elections

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-18T13:01:33+0000
PM Barzani hopes for a "peaceful and fair atmosphere" ahead of the October elections

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, met today, Saturday, with the chief of the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM), Viola Von Cramon, and her accompanying delegation.

According to a press release issued by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Von Cramon presented an overview of the mission's activities and tasks, laying emphasis on its neutrality and impartiality.

For his part, the Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the vital role played by the European Union in monitoring the elections, hoping that the polls will be held in "a peaceful and fair atmosphere, far from attempts of fraud and violence, especially in the Kurdish areas outside the region's territory."

PM Barzani added that KRG's institution and departments are ready for "any necessary forms of cooperation and coordination with the European Union mission."

related

Masrour Barzani to al-Hakim: We want a radical solution to Baghdad-Erbil differences

Date: 2021-02-21 11:01:42
Masrour Barzani to al-Hakim: We want a radical solution to Baghdad-Erbil differences

Al-Kadhimi: holding the elections as scheduled is our responsibility

Date: 2020-11-15 13:41:52
Al-Kadhimi: holding the elections as scheduled is our responsibility

Political parties work to postpone the elections, their chances to win have ended, Wisdom Movement says

Date: 2021-05-24 06:41:49
Political parties work to postpone the elections, their chances to win have ended, Wisdom Movement says

Iraqi political forces may reverse its decision and run the elections, official says

Date: 2021-08-14 09:12:55
Iraqi political forces may reverse its decision and run the elections, official says

Unidentified gunmen shoot a candidate running for the Parliamentary elections in Karbala

Date: 2021-06-20 21:20:51
Unidentified gunmen shoot a candidate running for the Parliamentary elections in Karbala

Millions are being paid in exchange for votes, MP says

Date: 2021-09-11 14:27:35
Millions are being paid in exchange for votes, MP says

The Iraqi legal committee: Al-Kadhimi has no authority to set the elections date

Date: 2020-08-01 11:51:12
The Iraqi legal committee: Al-Kadhimi has no authority to set the elections date

Kurdistan PM discussed with the Iraqi Minister of Water Resources building new dams in Iraq and Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-21 15:37:37
Kurdistan PM discussed with the Iraqi Minister of Water Resources building new dams in Iraq and Kurdistan