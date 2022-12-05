PM Barzani discuss displacement issue with Plasschaert

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-sudani on Monday reiterated his country's willingness to expand the cooperation with the United Nations to resolve the displacement and climate change issues.

Al-Sudani's remarks came during a meeting with the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, his bureau in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, al-Sudani discussed with his guest the joint projects the Iraqi government runs in cooperation with the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) and the progress achieved so far.

The prime minister told UNAMI chief that Iraq seeks further coordination with the international bodies in many fields, particularly displacement and climate change.