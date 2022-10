Shafaq News / The head of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, congratulated Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani on his appointment as Iraq's Prime Minister.

He said in a tweet, "Today, I have congratulated PM-designate @mohamedshia as he forms the new government."

"He enjoys my support in building an inclusive cabinet that works in the interests of all Iraq’s stakeholders, and fosters real trust between Erbil and Baghdad", he added.