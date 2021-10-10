PM Barzani congratulates al-Kadhimi for the success of the elections

Shafaq News/ The head of the Iraqi caretaker government, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, received today a call from the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani.

Al-Kadhimi's office said in a statement that PM Barzani expressed appreciation to Al-Kadhimi for his efforts and personal supervision over the elections, which led to its success.

Barzani praised the security and logistical preparations undertaken by the federal government, "which contributed to the success of the elections throughout Iraq."

