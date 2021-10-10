PM Barzani: armed groups prevented voters from reaching the polling stations in some areas

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, expressed regret over some electoral violations that occurred today.

Barzani said in a statement, "Unfortunately, technical problems that occurred in many polling stations and stations deprived many of their right to vote."

He pointed out that in some places, especially in the Kurdish areas outside the region's administration, illegal armed groups prevented voters from reaching the polling stations.

"This is a source of deep concern, a violation of democracy, and the right to freely participate in the voting process.

He pointed out that he and PM al-Kadhimi stressed today the importance of investigation and follow-up regarding the problems that occurred during the voting process, noting, "I have trust in the Prime Minister's ability to manage the caretaker government very well, and we will be fully supportive in this regard."