PM Barzani and President Salih: the budget serves all Iraqi components

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-29T12:32:59+0000
Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of Kurdistan, Masrour Barzani, hosted the President of the Republic of Iraq, Barham Salih, earlier today, Thursday.

A readout of the meeting issued by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said PM Barzani and President Salih discussed the latest developments and updates on the situation in Iraq and Kurdistan, stressing the importance of addressing the unresolved issues between the Federal and Regional governments.

The meeting deemed the consensus over the 2021 Federal Budget law as a "positive step" that shall benefit all the components and territories in Iraq, laying emphasis upon delivering the allocations of the Kurdistan Region as soon as possible, according to the readout.

The meeting appraised the reforms commenced by the Region’s government and highlighted the support the ninth cabinet needs to achieve its quest, serve the public interest, and protect the constitutional entity of the Kurdistan Region.

In another aspect of the meeting, Salih and Barzani touched upon the upcountry legislative elections in Iraq and the importance of holding just and fair elections to guarantee the rights and the aspirations of all the Iraqi components.

