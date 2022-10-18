PM Barzani: Balance, consensus, and partnership are key to addressing Baghdad-Erbil disputes

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday met with a group foreign diplomats based in the region's capital city, Erbil, to discuss the situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan region, an official statement said.

The prime minister received the consul-generals as well as diplomatic representatives of the US, UK, European Union member states as well as other Middle Eastern and Asian countries.

The Prime Minister expressed the Kurdistan Region's support for forming an Iraqi government's that equally serves all the country's components, the statement said.

Barzani said that the solutions for the Baghdad-Erbil disputes should come in line with the provisions of the Iraqi constitution and respect the principles of "balance, consensus, and true partnership".

The Prime Minister shed light on the efforts of the Kurdistan Regional Government's ninth cabinet to diversify the economy, developing the domestic agricultural and industrial sectors, and laying the foundations of a solid infrastructure.