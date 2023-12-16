PM Al-Sudani to security forces on election day: no one could interfere in your choices

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, PM Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani, called the security forces participating today in the special voting arrangements that no one should interfere with their choices.

In an audio and written letter issued by his office, PM Al-Sudani said, "Our sons, brothers, and sisters in the Iraqi armed forces,…we confirm our great confidence in you, and we praise your efforts in securing the electoral process in all its stages."

Al-Sudani stressed the "freedom of choice as you participate in the special ballot in the provincial council elections," stressing that "no one has the right to interfere in determining your choices and directions."

Today, at 06:00 a.m., all election centers in Iraq opened to members of the security forces, displaced persons, and prison inmates to vote in the special provincial council elections.