PM Al-Sudani stresses the importance of Iraqi-Saudi ties

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Prime Minister, Muhammad Shia'a Al-Sudani, received the Saudi ambassador to Iraq, Abdul Aziz Al-Shamari.

The PM's Media Office said Al-Shamari conveyed a letter from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud congratulating Al-Sudani for the premiership.

Both sides stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields.

Yesterday, Saudi King and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman praised PM Muhammad Shia'a Al-Sudani for confirming the new Iraqi cabinet.

In two separate congratulatory letters, the Saudi King and Prince wished Al-Sudani success and the Iraqis more prosperity.