PM Al-Sudani stresses the importance of Iraqi-Jordanian ties

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-29T18:40:24+0000
Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Prime Minister, Muhammad Shia'a Al-Sudani, received a congratulatory phone call from Jordan's King Abdullah.

The PM's Media Office said the King of Jordan congratulated Al-Sudani for the premiership and approving the cabinet.

Both sides stressed the importance of bilateral relations between the two countries.

King Abdullah affirmed the Kingdom's support for Iraq to perform its "lead" role in the region.

In turn, the Iraqi PM stressed that cooperation with Amman would continue for the "interests of the two brotherly people."

