PM Al-Sudani received an invitation to visit Germany

Shafaq News/ The German Ambassador to Iraq received Martin Jaeger handed the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohamad S. Al-Sudani, an official invitation to visit Berlin.

Al-Sudani's media office stated that both sides met and discussed issues of common interest, including the cooperation between the two countries, including energy and liquid gas field, climate change, develop anti-corruption mechanisms.

Al-Sudani promised to respond to the German invitation as soon as possible and stressed the importance of supporting Iraq's efforts to recover looted funds.

Yeager expressed Berlin's readiness to deepen bilateral relations between Germany and Iraq further.

"Iraq is an important partner to Germany. Looking forward to further enhancing our already close relationship." He tweeted.