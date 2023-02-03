PM Al-Sudani promises UAE's President to visit Abu Dhabi

Shafaq News / On Friday, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mouhamad S. Al-Sudani, received a phone call from the UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

According to the PM's media office, both sides discussed the bilateral relations between the two "brotherly countries."

Bin Zayed invited the Iraqi Prime Minister to visit Abu Dhabi to "enhance the cooperation," expressing interest in developing and consolidating the "partnership" with Baghdad.

In turn, Al-Sudani promised to visit the UAE "as soon as possible," stressing that Iraq is "keen to establish partnerships with its brothers."