PM Al-Sudani praises Berlin's cooperation with Iraq in the war against ISIS

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammad S. Al-Sudani, met the German Chancellery Foreign and Security Policy Advisor Jens Ploetner.

Al-Sudani's media office said that the Prime Minister stressed the importance of bilateral relations between the "two friendly countries," expressing Iraq's desire to boost ties in the economy and energy fields, calling on German companies to invest in Iraq.

Al-Sudani praised Berlin's advice and training cooperation with Iraq within the Global Coalition in the war against ISIS.

In turn, Ploetner pointed out that Germany is looking for more cooperation with Baghdad, especially in the clean energy field. He also conveyed a message from the German Chancellor to Al-Sudai to visit Germany