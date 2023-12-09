PM Al-Sudani orders investigation into US embassy targeting, implements security changes

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister and Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, decided on Saturday to refer officers and personnel for investigation in connection with the targeting of the US Embassy in Baghdad. He also decided to replace the Presidential Brigade with a brigade from the Special Division responsible for the area where the incident occurred.

The PM’s spokesperson, Brigadier General Yahya Rasool, stated, "Under the guidance and follow-up of Al-Sudani, to investigate the attacks that occurred on the US Embassy in Iraq, as well as the headquarters of the National Security Agency and several neighboring residential buildings, a joint investigation team was formed to question the security officials in the area where the attack took place. In this context, officers and personnel from the units and specialized patrols within this area have been referred to specialized investigative committees to hold those responsible accountable. Additionally, the decision was made to replace the Presidential Brigade with a brigade from the Special Division responsible for the aforementioned area."

Rasool explained, "The investigative team is actively pursuing the perpetrators of this criminal act to apprehend them and bring them to justice to receive fair punishment, serving as a deterrent to anyone who dares to tamper with security."

He continued, "Stringent security measures will be taken against the elements involved in this terrorist act and will be subject to the law, particularly since specialized security agencies have gathered important information about them. The security forces have been granted extensive powers to immediately respond to any act that threatens the security of diplomatic missions and locations where international advisors are present, with absolutely no tolerance for such actions."

Yesterday, a security source informed Shafaq News Agency that "the targeting of the US Embassy was carried out using mortar shells." The shelling originated from an area near the new Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) building on Abu Nuwas Street in the Karada area of central Baghdad.

The source mentioned that "security forces found launch platforms and three prepared mortar shells."

Additionally, the National Security Agency announced yesterday that its headquarters in Baghdad had been subjected to an assault by unauthorized groups.