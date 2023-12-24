PM Al-Sudani orders appointment of official spokesperson for environmental and health awareness in Iraq

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani directed, on Sunday, to appoint an official spokesperson for promoting environmental and health culture during his leadership of a meeting to discuss the Climate Conference COP 28 report.

The Prime Minister's media office announced that "Prime Minister Al-Sudani chaired a meeting today dedicated to discussing the report issued by the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP 28, held in Dubai earlier this month, in the presence of the Minister of Environment, several advisors, and experts."

The statement further elaborated that "Al-Sudani was briefed on the participation of the Iraqi delegation in the conference, which received extensive government support to ensure a productive and influential participation. The meeting reviewed the outcomes of the conference and the international support projects launched for Iraq. The Iraqi delegation presented the impact of climate change, the reality of water scarcity seasons, and their repercussions. Moreover, they highlighted opportunities and potentials in alternative and renewable energy sectors, as well as the oil and gas sectors."

According to the statement, during the meeting, Al-Sudani directed "all ministries to appoint the negotiating members of the Iraqi delegation for participation in related conferences and initiatives along the conference pathway, ensuring their training and providing necessary information." Additionally, he commended "the delegation members for their participation and the level of preparation, considering it a starting point to support and internationally promote Iraq's environmental issues."