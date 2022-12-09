PM Al-Sudani meets his Algerian and Lebanese counterparts in Riyadh

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad S. Al-Sudani, met his Algerian and Lebanese counterparts, Aymen Benabderrahmane and Najib Mikati, on the sidelines of the Arab-Chinese Summit for Cooperation and Development, held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

According to Al-Sudani’s media office, the Prime Minister discussed issues of common interest including activating the agreements with Algeria and facing the mutual challenges with Beirut.

The Algerian Prime Minister highlighted the pivotal role of Iraq in the region and its efforts to achieve stability.

Benabderrahmane expressed aspiration to boost ties with Baghdad and reach fruitful cooperation in the fields of energy, agriculture, education, trade, and industry.

In turn, during Al-Sudani’s meeting with the Lebanese delegation, both sides stressed the necessity of coordination to face the economic challenges that affect the region.