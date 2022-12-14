PM Al-Sudani meets CENTCOM's Commander, stresses the importance of military work with the United States

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad S. Al-Sudani, received, on Wednesday, the Commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), Gen. Michael "Erik" Kurilla, and his accompanying delegation, which included the Commander of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), Maj. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane and the US ambassador to Iraq, Alina L. Romanowski.

Al-Sudani's media office stated that the meeting discussed the military cooperation and coordination between Iraq and the United States.

The Iraqi Prime Minister stressed the importance of continuing joint work, particularly in advising and training the Iraqi forces, which are "fighting against terrorism."

He assured his guests that the Iraqi forces "are determined to maintain the achieved success in the war against terrorism."