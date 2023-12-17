PM Al-Sudani instructs private sector companies to allow employee participation in voting

Shafaq News / In an unprecedented move, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani issued a directive on Sunday to the private sector companies, allowing their employees the opportunity to cast their votes in the upcoming Provincial Council elections scheduled to commence tomorrow, Monday.

According to Basim Al-Awadi, the spokesperson for the Iraqi government, "Prime Minister Al-Sudani instructed local and foreign private sector companies operating in Iraq to allow their ongoing employees during election day to cast their votes and exercise their electoral rights," urging these companies to "cooperate in this matter accordingly."