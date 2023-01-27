PM Al-Sudani discusses with the French companies supplying Iraq with radars and aircraft

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad S. al-Sudani, met in the French capital, Paris, with representatives of some major French companies.

Al-Sudani's media office stated, "The Prime Minister met with representatives of the global technology leader Thales, and both discussed providing Iraq with radars for detection and tracking of low and high-altitude aerial platforms to secure civil and military flight trackers."

Al-Sudani also met a delegation of Dassault Aviation, a French aerospace company, and both discussed providing the Iraqi Air Force with the Dassault Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft able to operate from an aircraft carrier and a shore base. And Falcon aircraft for Iraqi civil aviation.

The Prime Minister also met a delegation from Airbus company. Talks focused on strengthening the Iraqi army aviation by providing combat helicopters to use them, particularly against ISIS remnants, and protecting the Iraqi borders.

