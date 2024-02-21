PM Al-Sudani discusses agenda with US Ambassador ahead of visit to Washington

Shafaq News / On Wednesday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with US Ambassador Alina Romanowski to discuss the agenda for his upcoming visit.

During his conversation with Romanowski, Al-Sudani discussed bilateral relations and potential enhancements.

He also reaffirmed the importance of bilateral conversations and the High Joint Military Committee, responsible for organizing the conclusion of the Global Coalition's mission in Iraq.

Both sides discussed the issues that will be addressed during the Prime Minister's upcoming visit to Washington, including the mechanism of cooperation within the Strategic Framework Agreement between Iraq and the US, and the committees formed in this regard.