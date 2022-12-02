PM Al-Sudani directs to resume of the investigation into the Sajjad Al-Iraqi kidnapping

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad Shia'a Al-Sudani, received the family of the civil society activist Sajjad Al-Iraqi, who has been missed since September 2020.

Al-Sudani's office said that the Prime Minister would spare no efforts to reveal the fate of the Activist and would follow up on the investigation in this regard.

Sajjad al-Iraqi, a prominent activist in the Dhi Qar protests, has been missing after unidentified persons kidnapped him.

Dozens of Iraqi activists were assassinated and kidnapped during the protests that began in October 2019 and toppled the previous government headed by Adel Abdul-Mahdi, at the end of the same year.