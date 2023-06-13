PM Al-Sudani concluded his two-day visit to Egypt

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani, concluded his visit two Cairo, where he met officials and participated in events.

During his visit, Al-Sudani held a crucial meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, where they discussed bilateral relations and regional issues of mutual concern.

Another important meeting occurred between Prime Minister Al-Sudani and Sheikh Al-Azhar Ahmed Al-Tayeb at the esteemed sheikhdom headquarters in Cairo. The meeting aimed to strengthen ties and enhance cooperation between Iraq and Al-Azhar.

As part of his itinerary, Prime Minister Al-Sudani visited the historic Imam Hussein Mosque in downtown Cairo, paying his respects and emphasizing the significance of cultural and religious ties between the two nations.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister had the opportunity to meet with the Iraqi community residing in Egypt, connecting with them at the Iraqi Embassy in Cairo and addressing their concerns and aspirations.

The visit also involved the fruitful deliberations of the Joint Higher Committee between Iraq and Egypt, led by al-Sudani and his Egyptian counterpart. The committee's discussions centered on fostering collaboration in various sectors.

The two nations signed 11 memorandums of understanding to strengthen economic ties. These agreements covered diverse areas.

To update the public on the visit's outcomes, Prime Minister Al-Sudani and his Egyptian counterpart held a joint press conference, providing insights into the discussions and agreements reached.

Additionally, the visit featured the Iraqi-Egyptian Business Forum, which was chaired by Prime Minister Al-Sudani and his Egyptian counterpart. The forum provided Iraqi and Egyptian businessmen with a platform to explore investment opportunities and foster economic cooperation.

Lastly, Prime Minister Al-Sudani met with the Secretary General of the Arab League, further underscoring Iraq's commitment to regional cooperation and solidarity.

The visit to Egypt served as a testament to the growing bilateral relations between Iraq and Egypt, paving the way for enhanced cooperation across various domains and strengthening the bond between the two nations.