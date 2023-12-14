PM Al-Sudani chairs a meeting to revitalize state-owned companies in Iraq

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani chaired a session of Iraq's Higher Committee for the Restructuring of State Companies, a gathering that encompassed the participation of key ministers and advisors from the Prime Minister's office.

The primary agenda of this committee meeting centered on an in-depth assessment of the current status of state-owned public enterprises. Their discussions were aimed at formulating and refining strategies that could effectively enhance these entities.

The overarching goal was to transform these companies into robust contributors to Iraq's economy, aligning with a broader governmental reform initiative.

Central to their deliberations was the strategic utilization of these entities' assets. The committee sought ways to harness and optimize these assets to fuel economic development within Iraq.

A key objective was the generation of employment opportunities, particularly catering to the youth demographic, while simultaneously ensuring tangible financial returns that would bolster the nation's public treasury.

The committee emphasized the significant role that these government-led companies play in steering and organizing pivotal sectors, which extend across both public and private domains. They highlighted how these entities are vital to Iraq's industrial landscape and how their enhanced performance could positively influence economic growth.

Furthermore, PM Al-Sudani stressed the critical necessity of safeguarding the resources and assets held by these entities. His emphasis lay not only on preserving these resources but also on optimizing them to ensure heightened productivity.

This approach acknowledges these entities as more than just entities but as robust economic units with established operational capacities.