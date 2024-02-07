PM Al-Sudani calls for unity and tolerance inspired by Sufism at Baghdad Conference

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani attended the International Conference on Sufism held by Sunni Endowment Diwan in Baghdad on Wednesday, to Showcase the long history and influence of Sufism in Iraq.

al-Sudani said during the conference opening remarks, "Sufism embodies a conduct rooted in Islamic values, promoting love, tolerance, and purity, while distancing itself from the promotion of hatred, seclusion, and extremism."

He further expressed "the differences in jurisprudence are a source of richness and diversity, adding to the beauty of our faith, rather than causing division or discord. It is the duty of religious leaders to promote practices that unite rather than divide." He stressed the importance of embracing the positive aspects of our history and beliefs, turning them into symbols of harmony and solidarity, rather than sources of division and animosity.

Al-Sudani recalled that Iraq confronted major difficulties, especially after the ISIS invasion. Nevertheless, Iraqis managed to overcome the crisis through their faith, unity and adherence to the guidance the religious authority of Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani."

The prime minister addressed regional conflicts, stating, "Our Arab and Islamic region is facing a difficult period. The people of Gaza have endured over three months of unjust war by Israel." He also noted that major countries have neglected their responsibilities and are supporting an entity that operates outside the law, committing various forms of killing and crimes.

Al-Sudani emphasized that current events necessitate unity and the disregard of differences in order to confront upcoming challenges.

He concluded by stating, "We will face all circumstances and complexities with determination and wisdom, defending our country's security, sovereignty, and the best interests of our people, which we will not compromise on, regardless of the difficulties and challenges we may encounter."

Iraq was the birthplace and nurturing ground of Sufism in the early Islamic centuries, where Baghdad has been and remains a magnet for those who seek the wisdom of the eminent Sufi masters. Hosting the tombs of numerous Sufi saints and scholars who have greatly enriched its spiritual legacy.