PM Al-Sudani arrives in Baghdad after signing a strategic agreement with France

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad Shia'a Al-Sudani, ended his one-day visit to France on Saturday.

Al-Sudani's media office stated that Iraq and France signed "the strategic partnership agreement," which included more than 50 items for cooperation in various fields during the visit.

The Iraqi and French officials also signed memorandums of understanding in the fields of economy and security, combating terrorism, cultural exchange, crisis management, fighting organized crime, protecting the environment, and promoting human rights.

Prime Minister also met with representatives of major French companies in the Energy, transportation, military, and infrastructure sectors.