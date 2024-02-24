PM Al-Sudani and Zidan stress the two authorities’ cooperation for rule of law

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani stressed, on Saturday, during his meeting with the head of the Supreme Judicial Council, Faiq Zidan, the need to strengthen collaboration and coordination between the executive and judicial authorities, in order to upholding the rule of law.

The media office of the Prime Minister stated that Al-Sudani and Zidan talked about the country's overall situation, and reviewed the main steps to fight administrative and financial corruption, and the need to cooperate in combating crime, in all its manifestations.

Furthermore, the two affirmed the need to enhance cooperation and coordination between the executive and judicial authorities, to uphold the rule of law, and to support the judicial processes, to help create security and stability across the country, and improve the government's implementation of its executive program and its service, development and social goals.