PM Al-Sudani and Estonian counterpart discuss IT and AI collaboration

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani received his Estonian counterpart, Kaja Kallas, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

Al-Sudani’s media office stated that both sides discussed “bilateral relations between the two countries were discussed, with a focus on enhancing cooperation in various fields, notably information technology and artificial intelligence.”

“The two leaders highlighted the potential for leveraging these technologies to advance the agricultural sector and implement e-government initiatives. It was agreed to send an Iraqi specialized technical delegation to Estonia to further explore collaboration opportunities in these fields.” The statement said.

The discussion also addressed the presence of the Global Coalition in Iraq and the ongoing dialogue with the United States in this regard.