PM Al-Sudani: a new path for economic reform will be adopted

2022-12-24T17:51:57.000000Z

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad Shia'a Al-Sudani, met the chairpersons and representatives of the boards of directors of private banks in Iraq.

Al-Sudani's media office reported that the prime minister discussed the financial and social challenges and the problems of poverty and unemployment.

Al-Sudani highlighted the necessity to find economic solutions to "improve the service and living conditions of citizens."

He also explained a new path for economic reform would be adopted by approving the Development Fund for Iraq, in which the private sector will implement sustainable projects.

