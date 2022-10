Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Prime Minister, Muhammad Shia'a Al-Sudani, received the US ambassador to Iraq, Alina L. Romanowski.

Al-Sudani's office stated that Romanowski conveyed the US government's congratulations to Al-Sudani on forming the new cabinet and winning the parliament's vote of confidence.

Both sides discussed how to develop bilateral relations between the two countries for the interests of the two "friendly" peoples.