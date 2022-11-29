PM Al-Sudani: Iraq can work on the convergence of views in the region

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad S. Al-Sudani, said Iraq could play a "pivotal" role in the region.

During his visit to Tehran, Al-Sudani met the Iranian First Vice President, Mohammad Mokhber. The two sides discussed issues of common interest.

The Iraqi Prime Minister expressed confidence that Baghdad can work on the convergence of views to "consolidate security and stability in the region."

The Iranian Vice President congratulated Al-Sudani for forming the new government, saying that Iran "supports" Iraq's security and expanding trade and economic exchange with Iraq.

Earlier today, Al-Sudani began an official visit to Iran, where he met with high-level leaders, including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Ibrahim Raisi.