PM Al-Kadhimi to hold talks with leaders on the sidelines of UNGA

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-20T09:24:38+0000
PM Al-Kadhimi to hold talks with leaders on the sidelines of UNGA

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, arrived in New York City to participate in the UNGA, the principal policy-making organ of the United Nations.

A high-level delegation accompanied Al-Kadhimi, including Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

The PM’s office said he would deliver a speech in the Assembly and meet on the sidelines with kings and presidents of “brotherly and friendly countries.”

Al-Kadhimi would also hold talks with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and officials of international and regional organizations to discuss cooperation at various levels to address the economic and political challenges in Iraq and the region, according to the statement.

