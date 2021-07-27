Report

PM Al-Kadhimi: the Baghdad-Washington relations have entered a new phase

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-27T20:33:23+0000
Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced a new phase of relations between Baghdad and Washington, following the recent agreement to withdraw American combat forces from Iraq by the end of the current year.

Al-Kadhimi said in an interview with the official Al-Iraqiya channel, "the strategic dialogue is the outcome of a long stage carried out by the government, and it discussed the future of Iraqi-American relations," adding, "the most important achievement in the strategic dialogue is that it united the positions of the Iraqi political forces."

"The relations between Iraq and the United States will enter a new phase," noting that coordination between Iraq and the United States will not be limited to the security field.

Al-Kadhimi said, "Iraq's role in the region has become pivotal", stressing the need to create a safe environment for investment.

In addition, the Iraqi Prime Minister pointed out that his country will soon start receiving 400,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine every week."

