PM Al-Kadhimi heads to the U.S.

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-25T07:14:31+0000
PM Al-Kadhimi heads to the U.S.

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi headed to the United States accompanied by a government delegation today.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Media Office that the visit will last for several days, during which the two parties will discuss Iraqi-American relations and issues of mutual interest.

The statement quoted Al-Kadhimi saying before leaving Baghdad, "This visit comes within the framework of Iraq's efforts to maintain a solid relation with the United States of America, based on mutual respect and cooperation in various fields."

"The visit culminates long efforts of intensive work during the strategic dialogue sessions period, to organize the security relations between the two countries in a way that serves Iraq's interest."

