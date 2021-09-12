Report

PM Al-Kadhimi heads to Tehran today upon the Iranian President's invitation

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-12T06:02:47+0000
Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi headed to Iran today, accompanied by a government delegation, on an official visit upon the invitation of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi.

 In a statement, Al-Kadhimi said that the visit aims to enhance bilateral relations and open up prospects for cooperation between the two countries.

 The statement added that Iraq succeeded in playing a pivotal role in the region by strengthening strategic partnerships, cooperation, and friendship, to consolidate the foundations of peace and prosperity.

The Prime Minister will meet during the visit with Iranian leaders to discuss files of mutual interest, as well as bilateral coordination of positions towards regional and international issues, and enhancing the region's security and stability.

