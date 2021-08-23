Report

PM Al-Kadhimi had pledged to approve the conscription law soon, MP reveals

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-23T09:32:44+0000
PM Al-Kadhimi had pledged to approve the conscription law soon, MP reveals

Shafaq News/ The Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee revealed today that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi had pledged to approve the conscription law before the end of the current parliamentary session.

 Committee member Abdul-Khaleq Al-Azzawi told Shafaq News Agency, "The Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee discussed the implementation of the conscription during its meeting with Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi," noting, "the latter promised the committee to submit a draft of the conscription law to the council of Representatives."

"This is an important law, and it was assumed that the Council of Ministers will send the draft law to Parliament for discussion and approval before the end of the parliamentary session."

 Al-Azzawi added, "There is parliamentary confirmation that the conscription law will be approved, but the government's delay in submitting the draft law will postpone its approval to the next parliamentary session."

The Security and Defense Committee in the Iraqi parliament had previously announced preparing the conscription law for approval by Parliament, stressing that its approval requires "will and political consensus."

