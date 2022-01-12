Report

PM Al-Kadhimi arrives in Najaf

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-12T11:32:09+0000
PM Al-Kadhimi arrives in Najaf

Shafaq News / Media sources reported that Prime Minister Moustafa al-Kadhimi had arrived in Najaf governorate.

Earlier today, Shafaq News agency reported that al-Kadhimi is expected to land in Najaf in a few hours.

An informed government source revealed that al-Kadhimi's anticipated visit will be the second in less than a week after the December 6 visit, during which he held the cabinet meeting in the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "al-Kadhimi will be flanked by a ministerial delegation to resume the tour his recent tour on the services projects."

"The visit aims to gain first-hand insight into the needs of the governorate to complete the services projects," the source said.

