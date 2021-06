Shafaq News/ A reliable government source reported that Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will leave Baghdad later today, heading to Europe, to conduct an official tour in several countries.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that Al-Kadhimi will arrive in the coming hours to Brussels, on his first stop on the European tour.

No further details were disclosed.

Al-Kadhimi made his first European tour last October, during which he visited France, Britain, and Germany.