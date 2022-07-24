PM Al-Kadhimi Receives Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi received today, Sunday, His Beatitude the Chaldean Patriarch in Iraq and the world Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister reiterated that peaceful coexistence among the Iraqi people is the mainstay of civil peace and the basis of ideal citizenship that supports the security, well-being of Iraqis, and the stability of their livelihood.

His Excellency the Prime Minister added that the Iraqi Christian denomination represents the cultural heritage and the historical extension of the inhabitants of Mesopotamia and that the firm brotherhood among the sons of Iraq is the goal, the end, and the foundation for all Iraqis, and that diversity is a social wealth that increases the strength of our people in various fields.

The Prime Minister directed to facilitate and follow up on several issues and needs that were raised and discussed during the meeting.